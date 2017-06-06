Dr. Robert Kraus Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kraus Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kraus Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and Warner Hospital And Health Services.
Locations
Decatur Neurosurgeons2 Memorial Dr Ste 207, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- Warner Hospital And Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kraus performed a microdiscectomy on my L4-L5 junction a few years ago. I had instant relief of severe pain and a quick recovery.
About Dr. Robert Kraus Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962469734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.