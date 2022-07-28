Dr. Robert Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
Wellmont Cardiology Services2428 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5054
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kramer is one of the nicest Doctors I have meet.My Medical Doctor sent me to get a second opinion on my results on several tests.We we’re in agreement on the problem.The nurses were very nice.I was fully satisfied with my visit to Meadowview Heart Center.
About Dr. Robert Kramer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest U Bapt Mc
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.