Dr. Robert Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 569-0612
Orthopedic Associates LLC1050 Old des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 569-0612
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable surgeon; after dealing with pain and discomfort in my right hip for several months I saw Dr. Kramer who immediately identified my issue following my MRI. He did an excellent job in replacing my right hip. I have full confidence in and would totally recommend Dr. Kramer. He is an outstanding orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Robert Kramer, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Harvard
- Orthopedic Surgery
