Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Kozlowski works at Santa Clarita Health Center in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Motion Picture and Television Fund Medical Group Inc
    25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 432-2467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dizziness
Cough
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dizziness

Cough Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 08, 2022
Since my former PMP of more than 25 years, had officially retired, I had a difficult time of choosing another PMP. I went through about 13 Physicians which took me days to check out. I finally found Dr. Koz. On my first appointment I was very apprehensive. But when I finally met him, all my apprehensions were gone. I knew I found a great PMP. Dr. Koz is trust-worthy, easy to open up to, very knowledgeable, very smart and precise. That day, I had some blood work done and I expected the result in a week. But the next day, I got a call from nobody else but Dr. Koz himself to give me the result of the blood work. It was good news ! .
Sonia Villaluz — Jul 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD
About Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013178102
Education & Certifications

  • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
  • POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Kozlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kozlowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kozlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kozlowski works at Santa Clarita Health Center in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kozlowski’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozlowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

