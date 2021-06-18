Overview

Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Kowalski Jr works at Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.