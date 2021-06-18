Dr. Kowalski Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Kowalski Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Access Imaging Center2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 797-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Total Wellness Group1532 Oakfield Dr Ste A, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 381-3852
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski Jr?
Extremely improved from where I was, took a year to heal, dr. K was great,
About Dr. Robert Kowalski Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952335655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski Jr works at
Dr. Kowalski Jr has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kowalski Jr speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.