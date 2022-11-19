Overview

Dr. Robert Koval, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Koval works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.