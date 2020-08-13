Overview

Dr. Robert Kotas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Kotas works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatric And Adolescent Associates - Murphy in Murphy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.