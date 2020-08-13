Dr. Robert Kotas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kotas, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kotas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Baylor Scott and White Pediatric and511 W FM 544 Ste 201, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (469) 800-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has always provided top care for my daughter
About Dr. Robert Kotas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144265240
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TX Southwestern Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.