Dr. Robert Kostoroski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Jewish Health and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kostoroski works at Mount Sinai Medical Ctr Pdty in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.