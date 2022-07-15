See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD

Sinus Surgery
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Upstate Medical University

Dr. Kopp II works at ENT Specialists of Florida, Fort Myers, FL in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barkley Circle office
    39 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-1002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 15, 2022
    DR Koop his the best
    Elsa cruz — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD

    Specialties
    • Sinus Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487913794
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Upstate Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Lawrence University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopp II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopp II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopp II works at ENT Specialists of Florida, Fort Myers, FL in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kopp II’s profile.

    Dr. Kopp II has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

