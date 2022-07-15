Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Upstate Medical University
Dr. Kopp II works at
Locations
Barkley Circle office39 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Koop his the best
About Dr. Robert Kopp II, MD
- Sinus Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University
- Saint Lawrence University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
