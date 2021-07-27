Overview

Dr. Robert Kopitsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Kopitsky works at BJC Medical Group Cardiology At Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.