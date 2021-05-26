Dr. Robert Kolosseus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolosseus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kolosseus, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kolosseus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Kolosseus works at
Locations
Rio Grande Urology2545 S DON ROSER DR, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7880
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-8641Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Truecare Chiropractic & Acupuncture PC7420 Remcon Cir, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 532-8823
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Robert Kolosseus as a urologist. He carefully evaluated a persistent bladder infection problem that I had as the result of a colovesical fistula. After removal of the fistula during surgery, he repaired my bladder. My outcome from his treatment was excellent. He is highly skilled, dedicated to his patients, and detail oriented. He explains things carefully and accurately and encourages questions and concerns.
About Dr. Robert Kolosseus, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285638536
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolosseus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolosseus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kolosseus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolosseus works at
Dr. Kolosseus has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolosseus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolosseus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolosseus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolosseus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolosseus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.