Dr. Robert Kolecki, MD
Dr. Robert Kolecki, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
North Penn Surgical Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
He is so kind and so thorough, he explains everything so clearly.
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Allegheny University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Kolecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kolecki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kolecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolecki works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.