Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kohut Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Premier Health Urology at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Premier Health Urology - Troy3130 N County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
They were all very good people
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Kohut Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohut Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohut Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohut Jr.
