Dr. Robert Kohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Kohn works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Brighton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.