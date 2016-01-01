Dr. Robert Kohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 606-4415
Saint Elizabeths Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kohn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1629082458
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- R Williams Genl Hosp/Brown
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohn speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.
