Dr. Robert Kohn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kohn, DO is a Neurology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center.
Dr. Kohn works at
Locations
Trinty Chiropractic and Wellnes Ltd5404 W Elm St Ste Q, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Kohn's patient for about 6 years. I came to him extremely depressed, diagnosed as bi-polar and in deep depression. Also I had been diagnosed with major vascular cognitive impairment due to a fall. Trying a few different things, we settled on the medication. In turn, we worked with another doctor, whom was a neurologist. I have been extremely blessed to have Dr. Kohn and we stay the course on his recommendation. Thus, I can honestly say I have felt better mentally beginning 2013
About Dr. Robert Kohn, DO
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003954066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
