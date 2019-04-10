Overview

Dr. Robert Kohn, DO is a Neurology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center.



Dr. Kohn works at Kohn Medical Group in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.