Dr. Robert Kohen, MD
Dr. Robert Kohen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Robert Kohen, M.D.32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (888) 647-1100
Robert Kohen, M.D.27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 306, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (888) 647-1100
Sports Medicine Associate, PLC37000 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (888) 647-1100
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kohen, as I've noted in a previous review, is as skilled as they come, be it in the operating room or in his daily practice. More importantly, he is a genuinely nice man, a nice human being.
About Dr. Robert Kohen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780809574
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Univ of MI
- Univ Of Mi Hosp
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohen works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.