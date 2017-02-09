See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Robert Koe, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Koe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine 1,Rangoon,Burma. 1972.|Institute Of Medicine Burma and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Koe works at Kingsley Village Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Koe
    1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 12, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-2008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 09, 2017
    Dr Koe was referred to us over 20 years ago as we moved into the Jax area. We love him, his attention to details about our health and how he explained the good and bad of not taking care of your health. We were patients until we moved to Virginia 20 years later and we thank God for allowing us to use Dr Koe as our health care provider.
Ernest and Jeanette Graham in Suffolk, Va — Feb 09, 2017
    Ernest and Jeanette Graham in Suffolk, Va — Feb 09, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Robert Koe, MD
    About Dr. Robert Koe, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609091081
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Agnes Hospital|St.Agnes Hospital,Baltimore, MD.
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hosp|St Agnes Hospital Baltimore MD
    Medical Education
    • Institute Of Medicine 1,Rangoon,Burma. 1972.|Institute Of Medicine Burma
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Koe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Koe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koe works at Kingsley Village Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koe’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

