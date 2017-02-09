Dr. Robert Koe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Koe, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Koe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine 1,Rangoon,Burma. 1972.|Institute Of Medicine Burma and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Koe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Koe1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 12, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-2008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koe?
Dr Koe was referred to us over 20 years ago as we moved into the Jax area. We love him, his attention to details about our health and how he explained the good and bad of not taking care of your health. We were patients until we moved to Virginia 20 years later and we thank God for allowing us to use Dr Koe as our health care provider.
About Dr. Robert Koe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609091081
Education & Certifications
- St Agnes Hospital|St.Agnes Hospital,Baltimore, MD.
- Franklin Square Hosp|St Agnes Hospital Baltimore MD
- Institute Of Medicine 1,Rangoon,Burma. 1972.|Institute Of Medicine Burma
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koe works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.