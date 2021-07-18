Dr. Robert Kodsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kodsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kodsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Baroukh and Robert E. Kodsi M.d. PC6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 804, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 851-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robert Kodsi truly is following in his incredible father's Baroukh Kodsi (Former Head of Gastroenterology at Maimonides Medical Center) remarkable footsteps. Just like his father before him, Robert is a Classic Old-School Physician, a masterful Surgeon and healer; a Doctor of Wisdom, Caring and Compassion. Right from the get-go Dr. Robert put you at ease and make your feel at home. The Kodsi's including Robert's heartwarming mother and retired nurse, always treat you like family and devotes all the time you need so that you truly understand what's in store for you. More importantly easing your mind and assuring you that he will be there for you and your healing and recovery every step of the way. For almost a half-century, my parents, brothers, I-- and our entire family have been so wonderfully blessed to have the Kodsi's bestow their remarkable caring and healing upon us and grace our lives.
About Dr. Robert Kodsi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710979158
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
