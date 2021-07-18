Overview

Dr. Robert Kodsi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Kodsi works at Baroukh and Robert E Kodsi, MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.