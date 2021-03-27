Overview

Dr. Robert Koch, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Koch works at Lake Heart Specialists in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.