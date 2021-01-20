Overview

Dr. Robert Knapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Knapp works at Robert C Knapp MD in Beaver, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.