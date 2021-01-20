See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beaver, PA
Dr. Robert Knapp, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Robert Knapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with East Liverpool City Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Knapp works at Robert C Knapp MD in Beaver, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Robert C Knapp MD
    701 Sharon Rd, Beaver, PA 15009

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  East Liverpool City Hospital
  Heritage Valley Beaver
  Heritage Valley Sewickley

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Lipid Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Lipid Disorders

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC
    WellCare
    WellPoint

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jan 20, 2021
    He is very thorough and genuinely cares for his patients. He listens carefully. Those qualities are hard to find in doctors unfortunately. -Elyssa
    Best doctor — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Knapp, MD

    Internal Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English, French
    1437268067
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore University Hospital/Upmc-Endocrinology
    Montefiore University Hosp/Upmc
    Montefiore University Hospital/Upmc
    Hahnemann University
    Villanova University
    Dr. Robert Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

