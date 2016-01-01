Dr. Robert Kloss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kloss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kloss, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kloss, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Western Connecticut Med Grp95 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7029
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kloss, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kloss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kloss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kloss has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kloss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kloss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kloss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kloss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.