Dr. Robert Klitzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Klitzman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Klitzman works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Endoscopy Center1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-3289
-
2
Saxony Office13100 E 136th St Ste 2000, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 968-1098Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
IU Health North Hospital11725 Illinois St Ste 520, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klitzman did my rotator cuff surgery... did a awesome job, he comes highly recommended him and Dr Conan Chittick. IU health services has by far the best doctors. They are thoroughly trained, I know because I’ve been to Hendricks and ezkenazi.
About Dr. Robert Klitzman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1740433820
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klitzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klitzman works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klitzman.
