Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia124 Dekalb Pike, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr K explains everything and takes time with his patients, not a rush in rush out practice.
About Dr. Robert Kleiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Scheie Eye Institute
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleiner has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kleiner speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.