Dr. Robert Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Robert B. Klein MD Inc.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 701, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-9400
Providence Tarzana Medical Center18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is a good guy, personable, will banter with you, and gets the job done. He knows his stuff!! He's my recommendation should you need this type of health care.!!!
About Dr. Robert Klein, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386715498
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.