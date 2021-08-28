Overview

Dr. Robert Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Robert B Klein MD Inc in Northridge, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.