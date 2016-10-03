Overview

Dr. Robert Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Klein works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.