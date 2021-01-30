Dr. Kitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kitchell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Seattle Medical Associates Pllp1124 Columbia St Ste 620, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kitchell has been outstanding. I have not found medical care in Seattle area up to the quality we had in either Boston or SF Bay area until we found him. He listens carefully, explains what he is doing and why. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Kitchell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchell.
