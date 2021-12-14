Dr. Robert Kirk, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kirk, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert Kirk, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Georgetown, TX.
Dr. Kirk works at
Locations
-
1
Wildwood105 Wildwood Dr Ste 216, Georgetown, TX 78633 Directions (512) 596-4019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirk?
I have been going to Dr. Kirk at Carus Dental for more than 5 years. My experience has been 100% positive. I chose Dr. Kirk due to very high ratings I saw on several rating sites. Dr. Kirk is an excellent dentist, and a very caring person. I recommend Carus Dental and Dr. Kirk to anyone looking for a dentist in the Georgetown Tx area.
About Dr. Robert Kirk, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669514212
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kirk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk works at
539 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.