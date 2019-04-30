Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Kipperman works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 270-1736Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kipperman?
After much research I chose Dr. Kipperman because I needed the newest on the market heart Valve and He’s the most experienced in that field. Period. Not to mention his kind lovely bedside manner. Our entire family is grateful to the doctor for giving me a new life.
About Dr. Robert Kipperman, MD
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942297908
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Kings Co Hospital
- Downstate Kings Co Hosp
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kipperman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kipperman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kipperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kipperman works at
Dr. Kipperman has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kipperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kipperman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipperman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kipperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kipperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.