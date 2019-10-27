See All Ophthalmologists in Statesboro, GA
Dr. Robert King, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON

Dr. King works at The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA, Glennville, GA, Hinesville, GA, Hardeeville, SC and Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    420 Gentilly Pl Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0956
  2. 2
    Georgia Eye Institute
    4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0953
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    605 S Veterans Blvd Ste 102, Glennville, GA 30427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0959
  4. 4
    The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC
    741 Weeping Willow Dr Ste A, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-0957
  5. 5
    The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC
    300 New River Pkwy Ste 31, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 517-7972
  6. 6
    The Georgia Eye Institute of Southeast LLC
    3303 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert King, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952340408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at The Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA, Glennville, GA, Hinesville, GA, Hardeeville, SC and Brunswick, GA. View the full addresses on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

