Dr. Robert King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert King, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Cardiothoracic Surgeons3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
The best!!
About Dr. Robert King, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1679524706
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Cardiac Tamponade, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.