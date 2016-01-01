Dr. Robert Kindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kindel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kindel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - West Side3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 445, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 389-7300
Gastro Health - Clifton2925 Vernon Pl Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 751-6667
Trihealth6909 Good Samaritan Dr Ste A, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kindel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134120348
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindel has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kindel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindel.
