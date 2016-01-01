Overview

Dr. Robert Kindel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Kindel works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.