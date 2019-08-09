Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Aloha Air Services1409 2nd St Se, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 446-6977
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Kimmel opened his own clinic 01.02.2018. Hope the people that experienced the unhelpful and rude staff at the other clinic he worked in will come to his new office Viewpoint endocrinology and get to experience his new office staff.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
