Overview

Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Kimmel works at Viewpoint Medical Clinic in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Subacute Thyroiditis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.