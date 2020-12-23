Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD
Dr. Robert Kimmel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Keystone Surgery Center Ltd.575 E Norwegian St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
I went to Dr Kimmel for rhinoplasty surgery a month ago and I'm so glad I put my trust in him. I'm thrilled with my results and his staff was outstanding... from receptionists, to nurses, to his anesthesiologist, to the doctor himself, I couldn't have asked for better treatment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
