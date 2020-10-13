Overview

Dr. Robert Kimelheim, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Kimelheim works at Arthritis/Rheumatic Disease Cns in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.