Dr. Robert Kim, MD is accepting new patients. Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling.
Dr. Robert Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Drexel University College Of Medicine (Formerly McP Hahnemann) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Community Pain Medicine14021 32nd Ave Ste C1, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 224-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim is great
About Dr. Robert Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, German, Korean and Spanish
- 1992905533
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Columbia Univeristy Medical Center (New York Presbyterial Hospital)
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Drexel University College Of Medicine (Formerly McP Hahnemann)
- Univerisity Of California At Riverside
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks German, Korean and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.