Dr. Robert Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
There’s great comfort in being cared for by someone who is attentive as well as knowledgeable and responsive. I’m very fortunate and grateful to be one of his patients.
About Dr. Robert Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
278 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
