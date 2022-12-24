Overview

Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.