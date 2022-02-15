See All Podiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Khorramian works at Robert Khorramian DPM in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Khorramian, D.p.m.
    2222 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 305, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-6988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khorramian?

    Feb 15, 2022
    He is the best doctor I went to him over 10 years ago with a knee problem after seeing a bunch of other doctors in fancy Beverly Hills all they was want to do is giving me shots in my knees every couple off moths cortisone that does absolutely nothing I Found doctor Khorramian and he really is a miracle worker never used any shots or nothing he wrapped up my knee for a Couple off days and it’s was feeling better already he is truly a caring person I just want to say thanks and also to his friendly staff
    Patrick — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khorramian to family and friends

    Dr. Khorramian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khorramian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427076702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorramian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khorramian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khorramian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khorramian works at Robert Khorramian DPM in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khorramian’s profile.

    Dr. Khorramian has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khorramian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorramian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorramian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khorramian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khorramian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Khorramian, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.