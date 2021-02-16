Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Khalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Khalil, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 27 Catoonah St Ste 3, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 297-6730
Carlson Therapy Network PC90 Grove St Ste 106, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 297-6730Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr khalil for over a year, he's very knowledgeable, hes always cared about how my life is going, making sure I'm doing well. If I need him at any time, he is there for me. The staff is great as well! I haven't had one bad visit, he's a amazing doctor.
About Dr. Robert Khalil, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205083359
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
