See All Plastic Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.

Dr. Kevitch works at Aesthetic Surgery Associates in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
10 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
8 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Walen, MD
Dr. Scott Walen, MD
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Surgery Associates
    250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-2378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Wound Repair
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kevitch?

    Jun 22, 2021
    I am very fortunate to have found Dr Kevitch! From my very first consult to my post-op appointments, Dr Kevitch and his staff have been professional, helpful. When COVID-19 hit, my surgery had to be postponed, but his staff kept me informed and worked to get me rescheduled at the soonest opportunity. Dr Kevitch is a true artist who gave me a realistic, but fresh and youthful look that I truly thought I had lost. I am so very pleased with my results and would highly recommend Dr Kevitch and Aesthetic Surgery Associates.
    Donna R. — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kevitch to family and friends

    Dr. Kevitch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kevitch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932188745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Graduate Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kevitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kevitch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kevitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kevitch works at Aesthetic Surgery Associates in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kevitch’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kevitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kevitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kevitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kevitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Kevitch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.