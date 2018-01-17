Dr. Kersten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kersten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kersten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kersten works at
Locations
1
Ucsf Lipid Clinic400 Parnassus Ave Fl B1, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2800
2
Comprehensive Ophthalmology & Optometry Clinic490 ILLINOIS ST, San Francisco, CA 94158 Directions (415) 353-2800
3
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
4
University of California San Francisco10 KORET WAY, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2938
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kersten has done surgery on my eyelids and treated me for dystonia for years. He is very professional, patient, and I have found him to be an overall excellent doctor.
About Dr. Robert Kersten, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1780611269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kersten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kersten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kersten has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kersten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersten.
