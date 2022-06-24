Dr. Robert Kern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kern, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Kern, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kern knows his noses. Lololololol. Had a polyp that was had to reach. Dr. Kern went in there and took care of the nasty polyp that was giving me a hard time breathing. Now I am polyp free and getting my sense of smell and taste back! Thank you Dr. Kern.
About Dr. Robert Kern, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1033149992
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
