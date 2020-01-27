See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Deland, FL
Dr. Robert Kent, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Kent, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Kent works at Kadia in Deland, FL with other offices in Deltona, FL and Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kadia Interventional Pain and Spine
    850 W PLYMOUTH AVE, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 507-5269
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kadia
    813 Deltona Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 507-5269
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Altamonte Springs
    683 Douglas Ave # 101, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 478-1510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 27, 2020
    My son has Aspergers. For over 2 years he has seen family practitioners and internists who ignored his complaints of pain. I finally made an appt w/pain specialist. My son’s goal was to be active without pain and being drugged. He said Dr Kent is the only doctor who really listened to him and asked relevant questions to elicit further info about the pain. He finally has hope that his goal can be realized.
    About Dr. Robert Kent, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
