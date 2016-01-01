See All Podiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Robert Kenrich, DPM

Podiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Kenrich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Kenrich works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Specialty Building
    5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 342-2407

About Dr. Robert Kenrich, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659356277
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
