Dr. Robert Kenney Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Kenney Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-Leavenworth1001 6th Ave Ste 340, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (816) 932-7900Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 932-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Amazing. Great kind doctor and his nurse Francis is amazing. Thank you guys. He was great to my needs and helping me find a solution to my medical problems
- General Surgery
- English
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Kenney Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenney Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenney Jr has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hernia Repair and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenney Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.