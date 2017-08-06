Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kennedy, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Interventional & Vascular Center415 S WICKHAM RD, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 400-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for the great care i received for you and your staf6.very professional care and very nice and caring people. Thanks again
About Dr. Robert Kennedy, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1740220789
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
