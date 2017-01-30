Dr. Kelsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kelsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kelsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Kelsey works at
Locations
Primecare Pl2720 US Highway 1 S Ste B, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 827-0078
Pain Management Specialists of North Fl PA199 S US Highway 17 Ste C, East Palatka, FL 32131 Directions (904) 827-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kelsey's for approximately 3 years and I have found them to be very caring and friendly and they take their time to understand you, and any medical issues that you have. Dr Kelsey's office, his PA's, nurses and staff are the best.
About Dr. Robert Kelsey, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1831284306
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelsey works at
Dr. Kelsey has seen patients for Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.