Dr. Robert Kelleher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelleher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kelleher, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kelleher, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. Kelleher works at
Locations
-
1
MetroDerm, P.C.875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 180, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelleher?
Dr Kelleher is among the best dermatologist who have treated me. I have been a Dermatology patient for about 30 years. His diagnosis and screening are exemplary. He does not jump on the Mohs bandwagon like so many in the Greater Atlanta area. I believe many Mohs recommendations are unnecessary. Dr Kelleher's years of experience are far more valuable than New Breed who live by Mohs.
About Dr. Robert Kelleher, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1891787172
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Genl Hosp
- Brooke Genl Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Belmont Abbey College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelleher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelleher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelleher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelleher works at
Dr. Kelleher has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelleher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelleher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelleher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelleher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelleher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.