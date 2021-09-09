Dr. Robert Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Keenan, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Keenan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Keenan works at
Locations
-
1
Gerald F. Conner MD PC800 E Cheves St Ste 280, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 973-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keenan has treated me for gout & arthritic knees. His knowledge is second to none, but his patient/doctor demeanor is remarkable. We are losing him here in Florence, SC soon & this community will suffer for the loss.
About Dr. Robert Keenan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710056007
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
