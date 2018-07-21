Dr. Robert Kearney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kearney, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kearney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital
Locations
Uc San Diego Health - La Jolla - Neurological Institute - Neurosurgery4510 Executive Dr Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 677-9352
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My second time having a procedure from Dr. Kearney. He is a no-nonsense Doctor who tells you the straight facts; as well as an outstanding bedside manner. I had breast augmentation years ago and they still look and feel like they did when Dr. Kearney first did them! Today I had a facial filler and couldn’t be happier. I will definitely see him again. His staff rocks. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Robert Kearney, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1174537559
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- U South Fla Affil Hosp
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kearney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kearney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kearney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kearney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.