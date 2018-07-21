See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Robert Kearney, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Kearney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Hospital

Dr. Kearney works at Uc San Diego Health - La Jolla - Neurological Institute - Neurosurgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uc San Diego Health - La Jolla - Neurological Institute - Neurosurgery
    4510 Executive Dr Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 677-9352

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2018
    My second time having a procedure from Dr. Kearney. He is a no-nonsense Doctor who tells you the straight facts; as well as an outstanding bedside manner. I had breast augmentation years ago and they still look and feel like they did when Dr. Kearney first did them! Today I had a facial filler and couldn’t be happier. I will definitely see him again. His staff rocks. Highly recommended.
    Jett in San Diego, CA — Jul 21, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Kearney, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1174537559
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • U South Fla Affil Hosp
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Kearney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kearney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kearney works at Uc San Diego Health - La Jolla - Neurological Institute - Neurosurgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kearney’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kearney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kearney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

