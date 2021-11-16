Dr. Kayland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Kayland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Kayland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Kayland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richard L. Walter M.d. A Medical Corp.5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 318, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 908-8054
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kayland?
He has always been very supportive and understanding of my issues!
About Dr. Robert Kayland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1871558031
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kayland works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.